New grocery store, shops, hotel coming to Madisonville

New business is moving into Madisonville.

Plans are underway to bring a new hotel, grocery store, and retail stores to town.

Ershig Properties is working on the new development.

"We're just excited to see growth and ready to see people move in; we always enjoy the construction projects coming in and seeing things happen here right on I-69 which encourage people to come by and visit," said Building City Official, Frank Wallace.

Many people said they are thrilled about a possible new grocery store in Madisonville since Walmart moved to Hanson.

"It's a pain because, like, it already takes a while to get all the groceries and check out, and it just takes that much longer when you have to go all the way to Hansen to get to the grocery store," said local kid, Sawyer Thomison.

Madisonville Mayor, David Jackson, explained there is also a need for the hotel because when events come into town, the hotels fill up fast.

"In talking to local hotels, we already feel like during the week they are pretty much at occupancy and so having another opportunity for more folks to come and stay; I think is great," said Mayor David Jackson.

Wallace explained the project still has to go through several approvals, and the grocery store name will be released once the developers present an official plan.

Wallace said they hope to break ground in September.

Construction should take about a year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.