Fallen Navy Corpsman from IN honored at airport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One of 16 military members who died when a plane crashed in Mississippi was honored Thursday on the way to his final resting place.

WAVE 3 News viewer Jeff Arsenault said Ryan Loherty’s body was transported on his Delta flight from Philadelphia to Atlanta.

When the flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Arsenault said a flight attendant said, "Will everyone please stay seated to allow military personnel to exit the plane, we have a fallen soldier that is returning home."

RELATED STORY: 16 dead in Marine KC-130 crash in Mississippi

Arsenault was able to capture images of people paying tribute to the fallen hero. He posted the photos on his Instagram.

“It's emotional to think the soldier below the plane chose a career path that would put their life in jeopardy to protect others. He/she could have chosen to be an accountant or a lawyer or a cook or whatever, but they chose to fight for our country. That's a powerful and brave commitment. We were told the soldier was killed in the recent military plane crash,” Arsenault said. “I've never experienced this and to be honest I didn't know how to react. Everyone on the flight just sat there staring out the window watching the fallen soldier get taken off the plane. They could have chosen to do anything, anything they wanted, but they chose to protect the country. It's hard to wrap my head around but I'm not wired that way…and that's why I have the respect I do for them. My thoughts and prayers are with the soldier and the family.”

Lohrey, a Navy Corpsman and Middletown, Indiana native, died when the KC-130 he was on crashed on July 10.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.