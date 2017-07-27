4 people arrested in McCracken Co., KY after search warrant

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
School is now in session for many districts across southern Indiana. That means summer break is officially over and for a lot of Hoosier destinations so is their busiest season.More >>
One of 16 military members who died when a plane crashed in Mississippi was honored in Louisville on the way to his final resting place.More >>
The intersection of 4th and Winkler stands out from most every other corner in Louisville: there have been 35 crimes reported there over the past 6 months.More >>
The popular family-owned retail store launched its store-to-door delivery service in six stores across Louisville, New Albany and Jeffersonville on Friday.More >>
