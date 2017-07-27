Police: Man charged with rape, sodomy said he was 'sexually attracted to children'

A man was found guilty Thursday by a Kenton County jury on 11 sexual offenses, including four sexual offenses against minors under the age of 12.

Covington Police arrested 77-year-old Donald Tomlin in November 2015.

Some of his charges include rape in the first degree, sexual abuse and sodomy.

Tomlin said he had intercourse with the victims and admitted to police he was, “sexually attracted to children.”

He is being held without bail at the Kenton County Jail l until he is sentenced in Oct. 30 at 9 a.m.

The jury has recommended a sentence of life in prison which would make Tomlin eligible for parole in 20 years.

