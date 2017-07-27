Comerford Wins Another Gold Medal

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) University of Louisville swimmer Mallory Comerford was golden again at the 2017 FINA World Swimming Championships, this time as a member of the 4x200 freestyle relay.

Leah Smith led off for Team USA with a split of 1:55.97, her personal best 1:55.97, making her the 6th American woman ever to go under the 1:56-barrier. Cardinal Mallory Comerford was the second leg and posted a time of 1:56.92. Melanie Margalis followed Comerford for the third leg, going 1:56.48. Russia and China were breathing down the Americans back going into the anchor leg. Katie Ledecky posted the fastest split of the group with a 1:54.02 split to help the Americans reach the top of the podium.

Mallory Comerford also qualified for finals in the 100-free with a 52.85 which seeds her third in tomorrow’s final. Swedish phenom, Sarah Sjostrom, is the top seed with a time of 52.44, while American Simone Manuel put up a personal best 52.69 for second.

Tomorrow’s prelims will see Kelsi Worrell back in the water in her specialty, the 50 fly. She will be joined by Cardinal teammate Nastja Govejsek of Sloviena and Andrej Barna of Serbia who swims the 50-free.