KY man charged with human trafficking

A Kentucky man is in jail after police said he threatened to report an immigrant in the U.S. illegally when he asked him to pay him for work he completed.

Jesus Chavez, 58, is charged with human trafficking.

Kentucky State Police said he refused to pay a plumber he had contracted in Sparta, and said that if the plumber reported it to police, he would tell Immigration & Customs Enforcement that the plumber was in the U.S. illegally.

Chavez owns Drain Pro in Bedford.

He is being held on a $10,000 dollar bond in the Carroll County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.