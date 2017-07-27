Safety net created against sexual harassment in City Hall

One by one, council members voted Thursday for something some say should have been on the books long ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One by one, council members voted Thursday for something some say should have been on the books long ago.

"Sometimes you forget that sometimes those gaps can exist," Louisville Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet said.

Two new ordinances were passed by the Metro Council as a safety net for city workers or council members who feel sexually harassed.

"It draws a line in the sand," Leet said.

One resolution extends an anonymous tip line to those in Metro government, allowing anyone to report a co-worker or council member. The second maps out how an investigation will take place, adding an outside agency, a time line and checks and balances.

"Everybody in this building deserves the same protections that everybody else in Metro government and that everybody else who works for a corporation," Councilwoman Jessica Green said.

The new laws come after Councilman Dan Johnson was accused of showing his behind to Leet's legislative aid and later grabbing Green's rear end.

Johnson has maintained his innocence throughout.

On Thursday Johnson voted in favor of both ordinances. He then asked to be added as a sponsor.



"I'm glad that he appears to get it today," Green said.

Others said this wasn't just about allegations against one man, but more about the voices of women.

"We deserve an equal spot at the table," Leet said. "We have a lot to offer and we expect proper behavior."

