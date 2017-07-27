Shorter school summers impact tourism hot spots

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Time really flies at Squire Boone Caverns and it's not just owner Rick Conway's imagination.



“The summer season has gotten to be so short now that you just blink and it is over,” Conway said.



For the last several years school districts across the state of Indiana have moved toward a more balanced calendar. That makes it tough on Conway and other Hoosier hotspots, like Holiday World, that depend on students during their busiest months.



“As soon as they are trained, they work a few weeks and then they have to go back to school,” Conway said.



On Thursday state lawmakers were invited to Squire Boone by the Indiana Tourism Association. Families got a chance to check out a newly opened cave path and the state's longest zipline tour.



“We really just want them to get out and experience what tourism looks like in some of these different communities,” Carrie Lambert, with the Indiana Tourism Association, said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Meijer starts 24-hour home delivery service in Louisville, southern IN

+ Fire Ball manufacturer orders worldwide shut down of the ride

+ Camp by former UofL basketball star shaping next generation of players



Over the years, the tourism strategy has changed to adjust to the school schedules.



“These fall breaks and spring breaks are getting longer,” Lambert said. “Our goal is to not to get people to go to Florida for those weeks, but stay in state and do a couple of those side trips or stay within the Midwest.”



State Rep. Ed Clere said it's a discussion that has come up time and time again, but doesn't usually end up going anywhere.



“Not everyone agrees on what the state's role should be and how much should be left to local school districts,” Clere said.



So before August even begins Conway is looking toward next year.



“It really would be wonderful if somehow we can make our summers longer again,” Conway said.



At this time there are no plans to enact a law that dictates just how long summer break must extend in Indiana. Squire Boone says they will continue to utilize social media and encourage all to come out and take advantage of the longer breaks during the year. In Harrison County.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.