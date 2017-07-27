Children say father was victim of 'vicious, murderous attack'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – When Lonnie Bard first showed up at the hospital, he was labeled as John Doe.



The teens accused of beating him to death and robbing him took everything he had, including his wallet.



His daughter, Meme Bard, called him an All-American dad.



"He saw the good in everybody,” she said. “Literally, it didn't matter what your stature in life was."



His son, Tyrone McCray, said he loved to help others.



"He went around collecting cans sometimes to feed the neighborhood kids candy,” McCray said. “That's just what he liked to do."

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 juveniles arrested in murder, robbery of 62-year-old man



Monday, just two weeks before his 63rd birthday, police said Bard was beaten, likely with a pole or stick, and robbed.



"They took his stuff as a consolation prize,” his daughter, Lonnie McCray, said. “This was not a robbery. This was a vicious, murderous attack on my daddy."



LMPD has arrested three juveniles between 15 and 17 years old in connection to the crime.



Lonnie Bard wasn't just a father, he was a teacher and a leader.



"He was my best friend. I miss my daddy and I'll tell you right now, I don't know how to pick myself up off the floor right now,” Tyrone McCray said. “I haven't been asleep in three days because all I do is count numbers at night and try to find out how it felt for him to go and it's eating me up."



Police said Thursday the teens responsible lacked direction.



"They needed some guidance and some moral support in their life and unfortunately, these were some bad choices,” Lt. Emily McKinley said.



Lonnie Bard's children said he would've been the first one to try to help.



"I'm disappointed,” Meme Bard said. “I'm disappointed."



