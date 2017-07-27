Upbeat Sanford Ready to Take Over at WKU

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) It started with Jack Harbaugh and the tradition continued with Willie Taggart, Bobby Petrino, Jeff Brohm, and now Mike Sanford will look to be the latest great football coach at Western Kentucky University.



Coach Sanford takes over in Bowling Green after Brohm left for Purdue. Sanford, along with seniors, Joe Brown and Matt Nord stopped by the Wave 3 News studios to talk football. Sanford is only 35, and often gets mistaken for a student. "There's times when I might go into a high school recruiting. I typically travel with my backpack on, and I'll go in. There's times when a school hall monitor will ask me if I'm looking for my classroom, and I'll tell them that I'm the head football coach at Western Kentucky, and that will get a funny look out of them. But honestly, just gotta embrace who we are," said Sanford.

Like his predecessor at WKU, Sanford says he wants his team to light up the scoreboard. Sanford was a quarterback at Boise State in his playing career and has worked on the offensive side of the ball since graduating, including a one year stint as quarterbacks coach at WKU back in 2010. His philosophy is simple score points and protect the football. "Every time we take the field offensively we expect to score, and finish with PAT's. That's what we want to do. One of our mantras is every drive ends with a kick of some sort. Whether that be a PAT, or a field goal, or a punt," said Sanford.



