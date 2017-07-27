Emotional Win for Musselman at Kentucky Open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) This year's Kentucky Open ended with a bang on Thursday afternoon.



St. X sophomore, Drew Doyle had the highest finish ever by anyone under 18 finishing seventh at one under par. University of Kentucky golfer, Cooper Musselman fought off a late charge by Logan Hogge for an emotional one shot win at seven under par with his dad as his caddy. " I actually walked off 18 green and had to ask him what happens next? Where does that put me? I think he kinda whispered I won, and I just got emotional right there," said Cooper Musselman.

Cooper's dad, Chester, has been by Coopers side throughout his golfing career and got choked up when asked how he felt when that final putt dropped into the hole. "He continues to be climbing the board...we knew he was going to win,. He just finally did. I'm proud of him," said Chester Musselman as he fought back tears.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

