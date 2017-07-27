Man shot in Newburg identified

Justin Hague, 33, was found in the 5600 block of Carolyn Way around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s office. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man who was found next to a roadway with a gunshot wound has been released.

Justin Hague, 33, was found in the 5600 block of Carolyn Way around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s office. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information about Hauge’s death has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

