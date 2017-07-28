New Jersey agrees to new quarantine rules to end Ebola suit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has agreed to put in place new rules regarding quarantines after a nurse who was quarantined in 2014 after working in Sierra Leone during the deadly Ebola outbreak filed a lawsuit against the state.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey announced the settlement Thursday.

The ACLU represents Kaci Hickox, who was working with Doctors Without Borders during the Ebola outbreak. She was stopped when she arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport and quarantined. She later tested negative for Ebola and was allowed to go to Maine, where she lived at the time. She now lives in Oregon.

In a statement, the ACLU says in addition to procedural protections, the changes will ensure that a person is quarantined only when it's medically necessary.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.