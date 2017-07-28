South Korean leader adopts dog saved from possible slaughter

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's president has kept a campaign promise by adopting a shelter dog rescued from possible slaughter in a country where eating dogs is still popular.
The Blue House office of President Moon Jae-in says the adoption would raise awareness over the problem of abandonment.
Rescue group official Lim Young-ki said Friday the dog was bought from a man who was known for luring lost dogs before abusing and eating them.
The 4-year-old mixed breed named Tory joins two other presidential pets - a dog called Maru and a cat called Jjing-jjing.
Before being elected in May, Moon promised to adopt Tory after the group asked presidential candidates to adopt some of their animals.
The group said it had difficulty finding Tory a home because of prejudices against black animals.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
