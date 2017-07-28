Spain: 50 injured in train station accident in Barcelona - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Spain: 50 injured in train station accident in Barcelona

Emergency services say some 50 people have been injured when a morning commuter train crashed into the buffers in a station in northeastern Barcelona. (Source: Raycom Media) Emergency services say some 50 people have been injured when a morning commuter train crashed into the buffers in a station in northeastern Barcelona. (Source: Raycom Media)

MADRID (AP) - Emergency services say some 50 people have been injured when a morning commuter train crashed into the buffers in a station in northeastern Barcelona.

The Catalan regional emergency services said 48 people were treated and 18 taken to city hospitals, five of them in serious condition, following the accident Friday at Francia station on the northern side of the city.

Television images showed many passengers being tended to on the ground in the station.

The train driver was among those seriously injured.

The train had left the southern coastal town of Sant Vicenc de Calders and arrived at Francia station at 7.15 a.m. (0515 GMT).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

