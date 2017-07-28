Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65N near Lebanon Junction

No word yet on what caused the fire. (Source: Kyle Burton, Shepherdsville PD).

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A semi-truck fire on I-65 caused traffic headaches in Bullitt County.

All lanes of I-65 N near Lebanon Junction were shut down after a semi hauling cars caught fire around 5:30 Friday morning.

As of 6 a.m., the left lane and left emergency lane were opened.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The other lanes are expected to be blocked for 2 hours.

