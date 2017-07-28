Truck crashes into store, misses woman and child, caught on camera

A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York. (Source: WCBS/Surveillance from Utica 99cents Store/CNN)

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling Thursday as a box truck slammed into a 99-cent store in New York.

A woman and child narrowly averted being hit.

It happened on a normally busy shopping stretch, Utica Avenue near Church Street.

A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of the store.

Surveillance video showed it suddenly jump the curb, zoom across the sidewalk and smack into the building.

You can see a woman with a young child, barely escaping injury as the truck topples a parking sign.

After the crash, the driver was unconscious inside the cab of the truck, and witnesses said it appeared he had some kind of seizure.

"After the guy hit there he just collapsed and couldn't talk, ambulance took him away," witness Aksim Ali said.

After the impact, witnesses ran to check under the truck, worried that pedestrians might have been struck, and trapped.

To everyone's relief, no one was.

A quiet morning suddenly jolted by a major fright, and a sense of relief that it wasn't even worse.

Copyright 2017 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.