2 crashes slow WB I-275 at Carroll Cropper Bridge

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A flipped vehicle is slowing westbound Interstate 275 at the entrance to the Carroll Cropper Bridge Friday morning, Boone County dispatchers say.

Only the left lane is open. The entire highway was briefly blocked when the crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m.

Another crash about two miles before the bridge also is delaying your morning commute in this area.

Each crash involves one vehicle, and injuries were reported.

