WKU cancels classes for solar eclipse

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University is gearing up for Kentucky's Darkest Day.

According to the WKU Herald, the university has canceled classes on August 21 in order to allow students to enjoy the rare event.

The eclipse falls on the first day of classes for WKU's fall semester. Classes before 4 p.m. on that day will be canceled.

WKU will host events for students, staff, faculty and K-12 students in Southern Kentucky. The K-12 students will gather at the football stadium and take part in activities during the partial phases of the eclipse.

The Hardin Planetarium also has plans leading up to the eclipse, including two new shows. "Into the Shadow of the Disappearing Sun" will run from May 2 to July 2, with shows every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m. The show explains how an eclipse occurs and how to best view it. The show is free to the public.

