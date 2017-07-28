Overturned car causes delays on I-65 near Sellersburg - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Overturned car causes delays on I-65 near Sellersburg

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - An overturned car has caused delays on I-65 near Sellersburg. 

Indiana State Police confirmed that the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Friday.

The car overturned in the median at the 10-mile marker. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News & Weather Apps

ISP said this was a one vehicle accident. One person was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital. 

No word on that person's condition or what caused the crash. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly