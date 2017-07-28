Overturned car causes delays on I-65 near Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - An overturned car has caused delays on I-65 near Sellersburg.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Friday.

The car overturned in the median at the 10-mile marker.

ISP said this was a one vehicle accident. One person was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital.

No word on that person's condition or what caused the crash.

