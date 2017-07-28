Invention designed to stop gas pump skimmers

One device is put in the pump, and another device is put inside the gas station, and when the pump is pried open, the alarm goes off, alerting employees which pump was compromised. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

SANFORD, FL (WKMG/CNN) - A man is striking back at criminals who target pay at the pump customers.

Gas Pump Sentry, invented six months ago, will help prevent skimmers, which steal credit and debit card information.

"If we can't stop these criminals from installing gas station skimmers, at least (we can) pinpoint when the skimmer is installed," Chris Gilpin said.

One device is put in the pump, and another device is put inside the gas station, and when the pump is pried open, the alarm goes off, alerting employees which pump was compromised.

The system also sends out an alert through an app.

According to the Department of Agriculture, in Florida nearly 300 skimmers were found on pumps since the beginning of the year.

Gilpin said his device is being installed locally, and some gas stations may have the system in place by Aug. 1.

"We know paying at the pump is not going to change," he said. "We need to know gas stations are doing more to protect our financial information."

