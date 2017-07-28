Invention designed to stop gas pump skimmers

One device is put in the pump, and another device is put inside the gas station, and when the pump is pried open, the alarm goes off, alerting employees which pump was compromised.More >>
One device is put in the pump, and another device is put inside the gas station, and when the pump is pried open, the alarm goes off, alerting employees which pump was compromised.More >>
Newly-appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has promised to contact investigators over what he says is an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form.More >>
Newly-appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has promised to contact investigators over what he says is an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form.More >>