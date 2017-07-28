Crash takes out traffic lights near Audubon Park

The crash occurred at 6:50 a.m. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An early morning crash caused delays near Audubon Park Friday.

The crash occurred at 6:50 a.m. near Preston Highway and Hess Lane causing a "mess" according to MetroSafe.

A vehicle crashed into a pole connected to traffic lights. MetroSafe said the lights were out and portable stop signs were brought in to help drivers navigate the area.

