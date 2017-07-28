Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman called 911 in a panic Thursday afternoon with ample reason: A 5 1/2-foot long boa constrictor she had rescued a day earlier had wrapped itself around her neck, was biting her face and wouldn't let go.
"Please hurry," the frightened woman told a dispatcher. "He's biting my nose."
The dispatcher sent firefighters and police to the woman's home in Sheffield Lake, a community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Cleveland in Lorain County, but seemed stumped.
"I've never heard of this before," the dispatcher is heard saying in a recording of the woman's call.
Rescuers arrived within minutes and found the woman lying in the bloodied driveway of her home, the snake holding tight just as she described. A firefighter cut off the snake's head with a pocket knife and the 45-year-old woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The woman told the dispatcher during the call she had rescued two boa constrictors on Wednesday and that she owned nine ball pythons.
___
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An unusual discovery in the middle of Albuquerque, NM, made for a fun day clearing crawfish from the roads.More >>
An unusual discovery in the middle of Albuquerque, NM, made for a fun day clearing crawfish from the roads.More >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>