Couple writes suicide note before jumping to death; 'Our kids are upstairs, please take care of them'

Tragedy strikes a New York family.

A Manhattan couple, ages 50 and 53, jumped nine stories to their deaths Friday morning. Their bodies were found on 33rd Street between Park and Madison Avenues.

According to the New York Post, mom and dad were struggling to pay their bills. Before committing suicide, the parents left suicide notes asking that their kids be cared for.

A law enforcement source at the scene told The Post that authorities at first believed that the couple struggled with health care costs. But later, an NYPD spokesman said that there was no mention of medical-cost struggles in the notes.

