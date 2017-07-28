Police: Man steals from home, returns to argue with homeowner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces multiple charges after police said he stole a gun from a home then returned and argued with the homeowner.

LMPD officers arrested David Clark on Thursday evening.

According to this arrest report, Clark entered a home in the 200 block of North 20th Street with a large handgun.

While inside the home, police said Clark stole a .38 caliber pink and chrome handgun.

While at the scene, police said the homeowner told them Clark just returned to the home was arguing with his wife. Clark ran out the back door of them home.

He was later found in a tow truck on the 2000 block of Duncan Street.

Clark was charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon, burglary, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.

