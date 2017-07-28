Police arrest suspect in Family Dollar robbery

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
Arnold was charged with robbery.More >>
Arnold was charged with robbery.More >>
Clark was charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon, burglary, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.More >>
Clark was charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon, burglary, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.More >>
The driver was not injured in the crash.More >>
The driver was not injured in the crash.More >>
No word on what caused the crash.More >>
No word on what caused the crash.More >>