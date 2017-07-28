Daviess Co., Owensboro Public Schools team up for 'Stuff the Bus'

For the first time, Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are getting together to help students with their school supply list.

It's happening Friday and Saturday.

The campaign is called 'Stuff the Bus' and it speaks for itself.

Both school districts want to stuff a school bus with as many school supplies as possible.

Carrie Kimbrell works for youth service center, which serves both school districts. She said she sees first hand how much this is needed.

"Yes it is heartbreaking for someone to come in with the new folders and the pens and just the fun things that come with back to school and so we want every school kid to start school on the right foot," said Kimbrell.

And it starts by filling a yellow school bus.

You'll see them parked outside the Walmart on Frederica Street and Highway 54 Friday and Saturday.

They're asking for all kinds of school supplies: paper, pencils , notebooks...something for all ages.

They're splitting up the supplies by grades and schools.

Dave Kirk with Owensboro public schools said they jumped on this idea right away.

"Owensboro is special," said Kirk. "We really put our differences aside for our students and OPS and DCPS, our superintendents, our PR people, our youth service center people, they're going to work together to do the best for Owensboro children, both in the city and the county."

Public school officials said they don't have a set goal on how many school supplies they want to raise.

They just want to fill the bus as much as possible and hopefully have enough school supplies to last them the rest of the school year.

The bus will be parked outside both Owensboro Walmarts until 8 o'clock Friday night.

Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Money donations are also being accepted.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.