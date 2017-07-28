New Catholic leader for Indianapolis being installed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Roman Catholics are preparing to see a new leader formally take charge for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Archbishop-designate Charles Thompson is to be installed during a Mass on Friday afternoon at Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Thompson has been bishop of the Evansville, Indiana, diocese since 2011 and replaces Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who became the archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, in January.

Pope Francis named the 56-year-old Thompson last month to the Indianapolis position, where he will lead about 225,000 Catholics across 39 counties in central and southern Indiana.

Thompson previously was a priest and the second-ranking administrator for the Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky.

Church dignitaries expected to attend include Tobin, Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich (blayz SOO'-pich) and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the pope's ambassador to the United States.

