PETA announces intent to sue Charlestown zoo

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has revealed their plan to sue a Charlestown roadside zoo.

PETA has sent a notice to Tim Stark, the owner of Wildlife in Need, of their intent to sue under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

PETA claimed that Stark mistreated and abused tigers and lions kept at his zoo.

In their letter, PETA said that declawing big cats causes them pain and psychological distress. PETA also alleged that Stark's "Tiger Baby Playtime" events violate federal laws protecting tigers and lions from harm, abuse, mistreatment and harassment.

This is not the first time that Stark has been accused of animal abuse. After a PETA released a video they said showed abuse and unsafe conditions for audience members, the USDA initiated two unannounced inspections in September and October 2015. A USDA spokesperson said the agency filed a motion to terminate Stark's license for his Charlestown facility. A judge ruled in Stark's favor in that case; a ruling that the USPA appealed.

The ESA requires plaintiffs to inform potential defendants at least 60 days prior to legal action.

