Car hits LMDC jail building after driver becomes ill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was treated after a driver lost control of a car and struck the Louisville Metro Corrections main jail building.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Liberty. The car hit the near the exit lobby of the jail.

MetroSafe said the driver suffered a medical emergency causing them to lose control.

