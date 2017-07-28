Car hits LMDC jail building after driver becomes ill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Car hits LMDC jail building after driver becomes ill

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The accident happened at 11:40 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was treated after a driver lost control of a car and struck the Louisville Metro Corrections main jail building.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Liberty. The car hit the near the exit lobby of the jail.

MetroSafe said the driver suffered a medical emergency causing them to lose control. 

