Terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard dies

(RNN) - Terminally ill British baby, 11-month-old Charlie Gard died, the Guardian reported on Friday.
“Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie,” his mother, Connie Yates, said in a statement.
The child suffered a genetic condition, mitochondrial depletion syndrome, and had brain damage.
"We took him into hospital at 8 weeks old and none of us have been anywhere near home since," Yates said on Charlie's GoFundMe page.
His care was the subject of a months-long court battle that drew the interest of President Donald Trump and the pope, which led to massive coverage by news organizations around the world.
At the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle, the baby had been moved to hospice care on Thursday.
His parents, Chris Gard and Yates, wanted Charlie to come to the U.S. for experimental therapy, starting a legal battle in March because doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital said the treatment wouldn't help and the baby should be allowed to die peacefully.
The case reached the British Supreme Court, where the parents lost their case in June.
The Gard case also was studied by the European Court of Human Rights, who declined to intervene, the BBC reported.
Lawyers for the hospital said July 17 that Charlie's brain scan made for "sad reading."
This week, Charlie's parents abandoned their months-long legal battle and withdrew the application for the treatment, admitting that his disease was "irreversible."
The parents wanted their son to come home to die, but they weren't able to find a intensive care team need, so Charlie was moved to the hospice, the Guardian reported.
Charlie's case began a worldwide debate on medical ethics and brought supportive comments from President Trump and Pope Francis.
Because of all the attention, doctors and nurses at the hospital were receiving threats.
A GoFundMe page for Charlie Gard raised more than 1.3 million British pounds.
