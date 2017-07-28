Terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard dies

A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

Lawyers on both sides of the case involving critically ill infant Charlie Gard will be returning to Britain's High Court.

Charlie Gard's parents ask court to let him die at home

A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die within a short time.

Judge approves plan for Charlie Gard to be sent to hospice

(RNN) - Terminally ill British baby, 11-month-old Charlie Gard died, the Guardian reported on Friday.

“Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie,” his mother, Connie Yates, said in a statement.

The child suffered a genetic condition, mitochondrial depletion syndrome, and had brain damage.

"We took him into hospital at 8 weeks old and none of us have been anywhere near home since," Yates said on Charlie's GoFundMe page.

His care was the subject of a months-long court battle that drew the interest of President Donald Trump and the pope, which led to massive coverage by news organizations around the world.

At the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle, the baby had been moved to hospice care on Thursday.

His parents, Chris Gard and Yates, wanted Charlie to come to the U.S. for experimental therapy, starting a legal battle in March because doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital said the treatment wouldn't help and the baby should be allowed to die peacefully.

The case reached the British Supreme Court, where the parents lost their case in June.

The Gard case also was studied by the European Court of Human Rights, who declined to intervene, the BBC reported.

Lawyers for the hospital said July 17 that Charlie's brain scan made for "sad reading."

This week, Charlie's parents abandoned their months-long legal battle and withdrew the application for the treatment, admitting that his disease was "irreversible."

The parents wanted their son to come home to die, but they weren't able to find a intensive care team need, so Charlie was moved to the hospice, the Guardian reported.

Charlie's case began a worldwide debate on medical ethics and brought supportive comments from President Trump and Pope Francis.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Because of all the attention, doctors and nurses at the hospital were receiving threats.

A GoFundMe page for Charlie Gard raised more than 1.3 million British pounds.

