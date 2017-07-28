Upscale casual dining restaurant planned for Holiday Manor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A restaurant with a new dining concept will soon be opening in Louisville.

Kevin Grangier and Belle Noble Entertainment Group, LLC, have announced plans to open Grassa Gramma in Holiday Manor Shopping Center. The 7,000 square foot restaurant will be in space which formally housed Emperor of China. It will seat approximately 250.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Meijer starts 24-hour home delivery service

+ WKU cancels classes for solar eclipse

+ Brewery teams up with food truck

A news release says Grassa Gramma will be the company's seventh experiential dining concept and will offer authentic northern and southern Italian fare. The experiential environment will be consistent with Grangier's current concepts at The Village Anchor, The Sea Hag Pub, Le Moo Fine Steak House, Blue Moo Supper Lounge, Kevin's PICNIC and PICNIC Office Catering.

Grassa Gramma, which is loosely translated in Italian to "Plump Grammaw," will employ 100. It is expected to open in early 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.