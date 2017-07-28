Woman says LMPD officer raped her twice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is accused of raping a woman while in uniform, WAVE 3 News has learned.

TONIGHT AT 5: Watch a live update from Natalia Martinez

Officer Pablo Cano is accused of showing up to an unnamed woman's apartment and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

That woman has now filed a civil lawsuit against the officer, Louisville Metro Government and LMPD.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims Cano sexually assaulted her at her home in June 2016. She said in one incident he was wearing a uniform and appeared to be on duty. In a second incident described in the lawsuit, she said he was not wearing a uniform but was wearing his gun and badge.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.