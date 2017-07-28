KSP troopers have message for drivers when school starts

Kentucky State Troopers want motorists to be vigilant these next few months.

Why? Because schools are about to start soon and that means a lot of kids near or on the roads.

As a reminder, Kentucky law requires that if any school or church bus used in the transportation of children is stopped upon a highway for the purpose of receiving or discharging passengers, the operator of a vehicle approaching in any direction shall bring their vehicle to a stop and should not start again until the passengers have either gotten off or on and the bus goes back into motion.

Troopers say they will be watching for people not obeying the above law and will be giving citations and getting arrested isn't off the table.

Also, KSP wants drivers to be aware of school zones. Fine have been doubled for speeding violators in school zones.

And a lot of kids may be walking or riding a bike to school. Keep that in mind while driving. We can all agree keeping kids safe is a good idea in any situation and in any state.

