Police: Elizabethtown couple had drugs in reach of child

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County couple has been arrested after they were found with drugs that were being kept near a young child.

On July 22, Elizabethtown police escorted social workers performing an investigation to an apartment in the 200 block of Terry Court. Inside were Nathan William Abbott, 26, Tressia Bryant, 25, and Bryant's 4-year-old daughter.

Abbott, who was wanted on two active warrants for failure to appear, was taken into custody. During a search, police found a glass pipe containing marijuana on him.

After getting permission from Bryant, the person the apartment was rented to, for a search, a black box with crushed pills was found in the living room near the spot where Bryant's daughter was. The crushed pills turned out to be Adderall.

Abbott was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating conditions of release.

Bryant was arrested after a warrant was issued for her on July 26. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryant's daughter was placed into the care of Social Services and released to a family member.

Elizabethtown police said Abbott and Bryant will likely face more charges.

