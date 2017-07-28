Driver of high speed chase near NKU charged with possession of heroin

Two people were arrested after a high speed chase on the edge of Northern Kentucky University's campus Friday afternoon.

According to police, around noon Highland Heights officers were notified of a pursuit that started in Hamilton County.

The vehicle was found driving at a high rate of speed near NKU when it hit a curb and blew out two tires and stopped at Christ Baptist Church, police said.

The driver, Stanley Williams, was arrested and charged with fleeing, wanton endangerment, possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said additional charges will be filed in Hamilton County.

One of the passengers, Shaquille Pitts, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Florida.

Both suspects are being held at the Campbell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.