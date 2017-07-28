19 attorneys general seek military transgender protections

HONOLULU (AP) - The top legal officers in 18 states and the District of Columbia have asked Congress to pass legislation prohibiting discrimination against transgender service members.
Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin sent the letter dated Thursday in response to President Donald Trump's announcement, via Twitter a day earlier, that he would ban transgender people in the military.
The letter asks the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees to reaffirm in legislation that transgender people may not be banned from serving in the military. It urges lawmakers to include transgender protections in the National Defense Authorization Act. Eighteen other attorneys general, who like Chin are all Democrats, also signed the document.
The president's position would put in place a policy that "violates fundamental constitutional and American values," the attorneys general said.
"The new ban harms our states' transgender residents and marginalizes an entire group of people based solely on gender identity," the letter said.
On Thursday, Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said U.S. policy on transgender individuals serving in uniform hasn't and won't change until Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives the president's policy direction and Mattis determines how to implement it.
The Pentagon hasn't released data on the number of transgender people currently serving, but a Rand Corp. study has estimated between 1,320 and 6,630, out of 1.3 million active-duty troops.
Attorneys general from the following joined Hawaii in signing the letter: California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>