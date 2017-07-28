Kentucky deputy arrested in connection to shooting investigation

MCCREARY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A deputy in McCreary County has been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation.

According to a Kentucky State Police release, Deputy Sheriff Franklin J. Brown, 43, of Pine Knot, conducted a traffic stop on a red motorcycle on Cowhorn Road on June 24, 2017.

Deputy Brown told investigators that the vehicle operator fired two shots from a handgun in his direction, striking him in his bulletproof vest.

On Thursday, over a month after the initial incident, Deputy Brown was arrested for official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, and falsely reporting an incident.

Brown was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

No further information on the arrest or investigation has been released.

