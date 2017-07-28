Trump tweets that John Kelly is new chief of staff

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.

(RNN) - President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that retired Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named the new White House chief of staff.

The president followed with tweets thanking Reince Priebus, who has served as chief of staff since Trump's inauguration. CNN reported that Priebus resigned on Thursday, which has been confirmed by other major news outlets.

Priebus was head of the Republican National Committee during the 2016 Republican primaries and became a top adviser to candidate Trump.

A target of constant criticism in the administration Priebus has had an open feud with new White House Communications Director Anthony Scarmucci and strongly opposed his appointment.

Scarmucci called a reporter for the New Yorker on Thursday and launched into a profanity-laced tirade in which he voiced his contempt for Priebus and other top Trump advisers.

He obliquely accused Priebus of being the source of White House leaks that have been a source of constant irritation to the president.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Trump appointed Kelly, a retired Marine general, to secretary of Homeland Security on Dec. 7, 2016 and he was confirmed on Jan., 20, 2017 the first day of Trump's administration.



He was the commander of the United States Southern Command from Nov. 19, 2012, to Jan. 16, 2016.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1970. He was promoted to brigadier general during the Iraq War. The Senate confirmed him as major general in 2007. Elaine Duke, the deputy secretary of Homeland security will become the acting head of the department. Priebus is the eighth top official to resign or be fired in the six months that Trump has been in office. And an FBI director. https://t.co/BzOLkwpLZq — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 28, 2017 Trump also fired Acting Attorney General Yates when she refused to enforce Trump's first ban on travel from several Muslim-majority nations.

