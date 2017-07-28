Free Hep-C tests offered for World Hepatitis Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky leads the nation with the highest rates of Hepatitis C.

On Friday local groups partnered for World Hepatitis Day to provide free testing in hopes of ultimately eliminating transfer.



A lot of Hep-C positive patients are walking around with the disease and don't even know it. Seventy percent of patients testing positive for Hepatitis C are baby boomers.



Sixteen sites around WAVE Country provided the free testing. From Shepherdsville, to Valley Station, downtown Louisville and Blankenbaker Parkway the testing is done on-site.



It's an anonymous test and they don't ask your name.



The painless process is a prick of a finger, followed by a wipe and Band-Aid. It takes 20 minutes for volunteers to read the screening. Patients can wait around for results or have them sent via phone or text.



“If you're someone who uses intravenous drugs, and especially if you share needles and that often you also need to come out and get tested,” Volunteer Mia Starcevic said. “Also anyone who has had lot of sex partners or if you know one of your sex partners has had Hepatitis C virus, you're also at a high risk.”

Volunteer Kelsey Williams explained some side effects of having Hep-C.

“You could get scarring of the liver which could lead to cirrhosis which could lead to liver cancer, and ultimately death,” she said.



Dialysis patients are also at risk, along with anyone with a tattoo or body piercing they received outside of a licensed shop.



