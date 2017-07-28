Free Hep-C tests offered for World Hepatitis Day

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of July 28, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Kentucky leads the nation with the highest rates of Hepatitis C.More >>
Officer Pablo Cano is accused of showing up to an unnamed woman's apartment and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.More >>
Deputy Brown told investigators that the vehicle operator fired two shots from a handgun in his direction, striking him in his bulletproof vest.More >>
