Water prices will increase, MSD says it is not enough

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Sewer District has approved a price hike, but they said it is not enough to cover federal regulations and infrastructure improvements.

The vote for the price hike was held on Friday. Many on the board were reluctant to vote yes, feeling they had no other option.

As Chief Engineer Angela Akridge went through the 2017 budget, she broke down, having to pause for a moment. Then she began to tear up.

"Every time it rains I think 'who is it going to be?'” Akridge said. “Whose house is going to flood that can't afford it?"

Akridge said the 6.9 percent increase is not enough. For the average user the rate hike means an increase of around $3 a month. Akridge said that there will not be enough funds to deal with any type of water emergency.

MSD board members said it's not enough to deal with an aging infrastructure while managing federal standards.

“We are being subjected to higher rainfalls,” board member John Phelps said. “To ignore that and not even consider it in a vote at the Metro Council just represents a complete failure of the political community leadership."

On Thursday, Metro Council met and did not address the 20 percent price hike MSD said is necessary to fix drainage issues and collapsed sewers.

"The poor of this community, the poverty, they do not have the money for this," Phelps said. "That creates a whole class of people that just do not want to see any rate increases."

Metro Council must approve price hikes and Phelps said MSD is unfortunately in the same place that they were last year.

"We have got to get moving on improving these stations and the flood system so that we start mitigating the risk and reducing it," Phelps said. "Now we will be elevating it."

MSD said the conversation with Metro Council is not over and they hope someone reconsidered the price hike approval. The 6.9 percent price increase will go into effect August 1.

