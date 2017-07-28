Police: Deputy jailer admitted to exchanging tobacco dip for sex with inmate

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A deputy jailer at Hardin County jail has been arrested after admitting to having intercourse with an inmate in exchange for tobacco dip.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 was contacted by Hardin County Jail in reference to an allegation made by inmate Amanda Chambers that Deputy Stephen Renfrow provided her with tobacco dip in exchange for sex, according to an arrest report.

Chambers told police that the pair engaged in the act in the bathroom of her HMH Hospital bathroom while she was there being treated for dependency withdrawal.

After an investigation, Renfrow admitted that he provided Chambers with dipping tobacco and then engaged in intercourse with her during his shift on July 9, according to the arrest report.

He was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges for rape, promoting contraband, and official misconduct.

