Shepherd, Chang advance to US Girls' Junior final

AUGUSTA, Mo. (AP) - Erica Shepherd and Jennifer Chang each won two matches Friday at Boone Valley to advance to the US Girls' Junior final.

The 16-year-old Shepherd, from Greenwood, Indiana, beat Youngin Chun of Gainesville, Florida 3 and 1 in the quarterfinals, and rallied to edge Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City, Arkansas, in 19 holes in the semifinals. The left-hander has verbally committed to attend Duke in 2019.

The 17-year-old Chang, from Cary, North Carolina, beat Calista Reyes of San Diego 4 and 2 in the quarterfinals, and topped Taylor Roberts of Parkland, Florida, 5 and 4 in the semifinals. Chang has verbally committed to attend Southern California in the fall of 2018.

