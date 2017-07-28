Educators taking advantage of solar eclipse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The countdown is on until the total solar eclipse.



The Aug. 21 event is an opportunity many are taking advantage of, including educators.



In Shelby County some teachers are planning the week’s lesson plan around the big day.



Katie Strange teaches in Shelby County and said the week leading up to the eclipse, her fourth graders will be learning all about it.



“We have a whole week of reading, writing, science leading up to it and then on the day of, the fourth graders will be making short presentations to younger grades and give them their eclipse glasses. Weather permitting, we will also view as a school,” Strange said.



In Hardin County, school isn't back in session yet. But school district spokesperson John Wright said their friends at Western Kentucky University plan on donating eclipse glasses to the entire district.



Next week New Albany and Floyd County Schools are meeting to discuss their eclipse plan.



Some teachers have plans to bring their students to Hopkinsville, Kentucky. At the Brown School in Louisville fourth through eighth graders will be traveling to Hopkinsville to watch the eclipse.



