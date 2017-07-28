New transgender policy to accommodate younger students at Jefferson Co. school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Starting this year Meyzeek Middle School will allow transgender students to pick the restroom they gender-identify with.



Meyzeek Middle becomes the third Jefferson County Public School to adopt a transgender restroom policy, but it is the first to focus exclusively on a younger set of students. Eleven, 12 and 13-year-old transgender students can choose any boy or girl-labeled restroom. It will be up to administrators to find ways to best accommodate their needs.

The school’s policy states transgender students will be allowed to choose "in accordance with their gender identity; no student shall be compelled to use an alternate restroom."



“The student who identifies with a gender identity different from theirs assigned at birth, can work with school administration to use a restroom facility that matches their gender identity,” Meyzeek principal Chris Burba said. “We will sensitively make sure that the teachers and staff are aware of the plan but nothing changes in terms of school operation.”

Unlike the transgender policy at J. Graham Brown School, Meyzeek will not create a gender-neutral restroom. The Brown policy went into effect last school year allowing students in grades 6 through 12 to use the new restroom. Brown administrators say it is used primarily by older teens.



“They use it, they wash their hands and they leave. There have not been any incidents or problems we've had with students using it,” Assistant Principal Brian Garrett said.



The adoption of a transgender policy at Meyzeek indicates the move to accommodate the gender identity of students is trending younger. Shannon Fauver is the mother of a transgender Meyzeek student who believes it is never too early for schools to act.



“As soon as the kids start articulating, as soon as 3 or 4 can start saying this isn't my body, this is not right,” Fauver said.



Meyzeek follows a series of transgender policy successes. The first was at Atherton High School which became the first to institute a transgender policy covering both restrooms and locker rooms. That policy became a model for national guidelines promoted by the Obama Administration.



