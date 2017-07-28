Highlands Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen moving locations

The owner of the store said he plans to announce the new location by late August. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Highlands staple is relocating in order to downsize.

The Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen has moved out of its Bardtown Road location after someone was interested in buying the building.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Owner Adam Burckle said the company currently owns the building on Bardstown Road but it is three times the average size and too much space.

Burckle said he plans to announce the new location by late August.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.