BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) After attending classes for two weeks, it appears that the highest rated recruit ever to choose Western Kentucky University is transferring. Seven foot, Mitchell Robinson, a five star recruit, cleaned out his dorm on Thursday night and has left campus. Scout.com reports that Robinson plans to transfer, but that hasn't been confirmed by either Robinson or the school.

