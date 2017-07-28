Comerford, Worrell Perform Well at World Championships

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) University of Louisville swimmers Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Worrell had strong performances in the finals of the Day 6 finals of the 2017 FINA World Championships.

It took three Olympic Champions to beat Cardinal Mallory Comerford in the finals of the 100M freestyle. Comerford boarded a 52.77 for fourth. Nobody had it easy in the star-studded race, but Simone Manuel of the United States won the gold and she had to beat the reigning World Record-holder in the process. She chased down Sweden's Sarah Sjöström, who set WR leading off the Swedish 400 free relay in 51.71 opening night. In all, the race had five swimmers who have won gold individually at the Olympics.

Kelsi Worrell put up her fastest time ever in the 50m fly semi-final (25.57) and earned the second seed In tomorrow night's final. Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom swam a 25.30 and will be the top seed.

Tomorrow will be a busy day for the Cardinals as prelims get underway at 3:30 a.m. ET.