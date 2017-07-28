UPS employees stuff school bus with supplies for students

Unity Jam will take place at the Darrell Griffith Athletic Center on August 12. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS received a special delivery at Worldport on Friday - a school bus ready to be filled.

UPS employees crammed the school bus with school supplies for the upcoming Unity Jam.

Unity Jam will take place at the Darrell Griffith Athletic Center on Virginia Avenue on August 12.

In partnership with Norton Healthcare and the West End Boys School, the family-friendly event will help students in the west end in need of school supplies.

"Everybody's been excited," event coordinator Ronda Lowry said. "They're always eager to give, especially to children and especially to children in need."

Jefferson County Public School students head back to class on August 16.

