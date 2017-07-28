Jury returns verdict in 2015 murder of Nelson Co. teen

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
After multiple guest cancellations, an abrupt venue change and several upset fans, Fandomfest continued on with its first day at the former Macy’s in Jefferson Mall.More >>
After multiple guest cancellations, an abrupt venue change and several upset fans, Fandomfest continued on with its first day at the former Macy’s in Jefferson Mall.More >>
Alexander Cole Roberts could spend ten years in prison for the murder.More >>
Alexander Cole Roberts could spend ten years in prison for the murder.More >>
UPS employees worked to fill a school bus with school supplies for the upcoming Unity Jam.More >>
UPS employees worked to fill a school bus with school supplies for the upcoming Unity Jam.More >>
Kentucky State Police Post 4 was contacted by Hardin County Jail in reference to an allegation made by inmate Amanda Chambers that Deputy Stephen Renfrow provided her with tobacco dip in exchange for sex, according to an arrest report.More >>
Kentucky State Police Post 4 was contacted by Hardin County Jail in reference to an allegation made by inmate Amanda Chambers that Deputy Stephen Renfrow provided her with tobacco dip in exchange for sex, according to an arrest report.More >>