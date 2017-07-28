Jury returns verdict in 2015 murder of Nelson Co. teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A jury has returned its verdict in a Nelson County murder case.

Alexander Cole Roberts was found guilty of second degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of Rasheed Wickliffe, 18, back in 2015. Police said his neck appeared to be punctured during a fight.

Roberts could spend ten years in prison for the murder.

Formal sentencing is on September 15.

